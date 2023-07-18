Asuka gives a 42-year-old male WWE Superstar who says he is ready for her a fitting reply

Asuka has been enjoying her time at the top of the SmackDown women's division. Recently, during a Twitter Q&A session, 42-year-old WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler claimed to be ready for the WWE Women's Champion.

The Empress of Tomorrow has been the WWE Women's Champion for one and a half months. She beat Bianca Belair at the Night Of Champions PLE to capture the WWE RAW Women's Title, which was later discontinued, and the WWE Women's Championship was introduced.

She has successfully defended her championship against formidable opponents on TV and live shows. Recently, during a Twitter Q&A, a fan asked Dolph Ziggler whether he was ready for Asuka. He responded, saying that nobody is ready for her, but he is. The Champion took to Twitter to give him a fitting reply:

What happened when Asuka defended her Title in a Fatal Fourway match at a WWE Live Event?

WWE had a live event in Fairfax, Virginia, recently. The night included five championship matches, with the champions Austin Theory, Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Asuka, and Seth Rollins putting their titles on the line. It was an excellent outing for all the champions as they walked out of the event with their respective belts.

The WWE Women's Champion was pitted in a Fatal Fourway Match involving Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley. The match didn't go on for long as Bayley fell to the ground holding her knee. The referee was forced to put her hands up in a cross to let the people backstage know that the Damage Ctrl member was legitimately injured.

Tarhon👑☝🏾 @legit_rko Jessica just threw up the X after Bayley went down grabbing her knee #WWESalisbury

The Champion reacted quickly to the situation and pinned The Queen with a roll-up to end the match and allow Bayley to get the help she needed. She was assisted to the back and was aided by the medic.

