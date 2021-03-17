Asuka provides major update on her broken tooth

WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka has revealed that she is currently wearing temporary teeth, and her injury will take around six months to heal completely.

Back in February, Asuka and Charlotte Flair took on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on RAW. During the match's closing moments, Baszler hit a devastating kick right on Asuka's mouth, resulting in The Empress of Tomorrow losing a tooth. Asuka also reportedly suffered a concussion as a result of the dangerous kick.

Now, Asuka has revealed (courtesy Fightful) in a new message via NowVoice that she is currently wearing temporary teeth. She added that it would take half a year for the injury to heal.

Asuka Wearing Temporary Teeth Following Kick By Shayna Baszler https://t.co/SdiF9oZ57F — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) March 16, 2021

Asuka hinted at a heel turn on last night's RAW

After a brief absence, Asuka returned to action on last night's edition of WWE RAW. The RAW Women's Champion took on Shayna Baszler in singles action and picked up a huge win over the former NXT Women's Champion.

Asuka launched a brutal assault on Baszler following the victory and stomped her face into the corner pad. Asuka then tried to stomp Shayna's face into the exposed corner, but the official didn't let her go that far.

Asuka later delivered a quick promo from backstage, and it looks like she is very close to embracing her dark side. Her RAW Women's title reign has been a big disappointment so far, and fans have criticized WWE for not handling her run properly.

Currently, Asuka doesn't have an opponent for WrestleMania 37. A short while ago, Charlotte Flair revealed that she wants to face Asuka for the belt at The Show of Shows. However, the wrestling world wasn't happy one bit over the possibility of The Queen getting another title shot.

Just a reminder that Asuka is the Raw women’s champion, in case anybody forgot. Clearly WWE has. pic.twitter.com/Lb8xScQjrh — W.F. 🌸💚 (@Wh1t3F4c3) March 9, 2021

Peyton Royce also delivered a passionate promo on RAW Talk, demanding a title shot against Asuka. With WrestleMania still a few weeks away, a heel turn by Asuka can't be ruled out on the road to The Grandest Stage of Them All, judging by her latest actions.