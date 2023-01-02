"Asuka, Io, Shayna Baszler all sent congratulations" – WWE Superstars sent their wishes to KAIRI after her IWGP Women's Championship win

KAIRI became the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion by beating Mayu Iwatani in the main event of Historic X-Over.

Speaking in an interview with NJPW, she claimed that numerous WWE stars, including Asuka, IYO SKY (Io Shirai), and Shayna Baszler, congratulated her on the win.

KAIRI is no stranger to Asuka, having teamed up with her in the Stamford-based promotion. The duo previously captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships by beating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at Hell in a Cell 2019. She also faced Baszler on numerous occasions.

"You might be right. Not just from fans, but from the WWE locker room as well. ASUKA, Io, Shayna Baszler all sent congratulations, so it was great to have that reception even after I’d left that company."

The Pirate Princess signed with WWE in 2017. She won the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV in 2018 by beating The Queen of Spades.

After moving up to the main roster, the 34-year-old formed an alliance with Asuka. Together, the duo was known as The Kabuki Warriors. However, in 2021, she left WWE after her contract expired.

KAIRI detailed her interaction with Mayu Iwatani after her win

The Pirate Princess and Mayu Iwatani took each other to the limit at Historic X-Over. During the same interview with NJPW, the IWGP Women's Champion stated that she exchanged words with her opponent in the ring.

The two superstars also exchanged texts afterwards, but it was in-ring communication that led to an emotional moment.

"We exchanged words in the ring, and a couple of texts afterwards. But I think we communicated enough in the ring, really. Certainly that’s where all those tears came from."

KAIRI will defend her title against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4. With a potential win at the Tokyo Dome, she could come face-to-face with Sasha Banks, who is reportedly going to be at the event.

