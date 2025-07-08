Asuka and Kairi Sane's reunion sparks wild reaction; WWE veteran compares them to The Beatles (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Asuka and Kairi Sane. The two stars reunited this week to form The Kabuki Warriors.

Kairi Sane had a successful outing on RAW, defeating one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Roxanne Perez. After the match, Roxanne and Raquel Rodriguez started a beatdown on her. This pushed Asuka to rush out to make the save and reunite The Kabuki Warriors.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo sarcastically remarked that The Beatles reuniting would have paled in comparison to Asuka and Kairi reuniting to form The Kabuki Warriors. The former WWE writer hilariously suggested that the duo was even bigger than Batman and Robin.

"When I saw this Asuka-Kairi Sane reunion, I said to myself, 'I swear to God, they could dig up John Lennon and George Harrison right now.' Ringo Starr is 85 years old today. Paul McCartney is in his mid-80s. You could have two guys raised from the dead, two guys 85 and over, put them together, [and] put guitars in their hands; that pales in comparison. This reunion right here, bro, Batman and Robin, Abbott and Costello, Laurel and Hardy, [and] Cheech and Chong. No. Asuka and Kairi Sane, bro." [From 14:10 onwards]

The Kabuki Warriors have won championship gold in the past in WWE. It will be interesting to see if Asuka and Kairi regain the Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution 2025.

