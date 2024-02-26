Asuka makes bold claim following Elimination Chamber

Asuka of The Kabuki Warriors made a bold claim after successfully defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia.

The Kabuki Warriors put their titles on the line against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in the Elimination Chamber pre-show. The crowd was behind LeRae and Hartwell because the latter was born and raised in Australia.

However, the support was not enough to prevent the Kabuki Warriors from retaining their Women's Tag Team Championship. Kairi Sane pinned LeRae after hitting the Insane Elbow on her for the victory as the Australian fans booed.

In her first post since the Elimination Chamber premium live event, Asuka made a bold claim about the Kabuki Warriors' title reign:

"We are breaking records!" she wrote.

The Kabuki Warriors are in their second reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They are also a few days away from breaking the record for longest combined days as champions, a record currently held by the team of Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

Asuka joining Damage CTRL shocked Bayley

Asuka surprised everyone back in November when she turned on Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair to join Damage CTRL. It was so shocking that even Bayley could not believe it happened. This is what Bayley had to say to The New York Post last month:

"In my mind, I would have Jacy Jayne or Cora Jade and like, let’s groom these girls, and it would be something like that to grow the group."

She further said:

"The fact that we got Kairi Sane and Asuka where it's like, I don't even have to do anything. There is no starting over. There is no grooming. This just lit it on fire and I can't even begin to explain how honored I feel to have those girls by our side. We're very dangerous now."

Fast forward to a few weeks ago, Damage CTRL turned on Bayley after she won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match. She will now challenge Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40.

However, Bayley would need backup since Sky and the Kabuki Warriors will use the numbers game to their advantage. Dakota Kai's allegiance seems to be pointing toward Bayley, but they are still outnumbered heading into Philadelphia.

Who do you think has had the best reign as Women's Tag Team Champions since its inception? Share your answers in the comments section below!