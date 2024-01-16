Asuka's addition to Damage CTRL surprised former WWE champion

Despite feuding with Damage CTRL in the fall of 2023, Asuka wound up joining them on the November 10 episode of WWE SmackDown.

On the same show, Kairi Sane officially declared herself as the latest member of the faction. According to their leader, Bayley, neither woman was on her mind.

Speaking to the New York Post, Bayley disclosed that if it were up to her beforehand, NXT stars Jacy Jayne or Cora Jade would have been recruited. Nevertheless, she feels honored to be working alongside the Kabuki Warriors:

"In my mind, I would have Jacy Jayne or Cora Jade [from NXT] and like, let’s groom these girls, and it would be something like that to grow the group," Bayley said. "The fact that we got Kairi Sane and Asuka where it’s like, I don’t even have to do anything. There is no starting over. There is no grooming. This just lit it on fire and I can’t even begin to explain how honored I feel to have those girls by our side. We‘re very dangerous now."

Before the twist in the storyline, The Empress was contending for IYO SKY's WWE Women's Championship. She failed to capture the belt at Fastlane in a Triple Threat contest, also featuring Charlotte Flair.

According to The Role Model, The Queen is someone she would like to work with again in a high-profile storyline when the latter returns from injury.

Bayley comments on the Four Horsewomen taking part in the WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series

Late last year, Damage CTRL took on the team of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch inside WarGames at the WWE Survivor Series.

WWE fans quickly pointed out that three of the Four Horsewomen were part of the iconic match. However, Bayley revealed that it did not feel that way to her because without Sasha Banks, the original stable is not complete:

"I didnt really think about that just cause [one of] the last times were were all together was them versus me and Sasha [Banks]," Bayley said. "When I think of us together it’s always all four of us. Because one was missing, I don’t think it really hit me like that. But people were tweeting about it."

Instead, Bayley saw it as an opportunity for her, Charlotte, and Lynch to use the "equity" they have with the WWE Universe to help the new talents in the women's division.

