Bayley open to recruit top name in Damage CTRL

WWE Superstar Bayley is open to recruiting a top name in Damage CTRL. The name in question is NBA star Draymond Green.

The 33-year-old star is expected to return to the court after over a month. The Golden State Warriors star was handed a suspension by the NBA after he hit Jusuf Nurkic in the head last month. It was one of many incidents Green has been a part of. Other such incidents include putting Rudy Gobert in a rear naked choke and stomping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis.

During an interview on Gabby AF, Bayley was asked about the famous basketball and how he would fit in WWE. The leader of Damage CTRL stated that there is a place for someone like him in the Stamford-based company and even in her faction:

"His [Draymond Green] ruthlessness. We like to break rules, but we get away with it. We have to teach him how to break rules and get away with it or choke someone out and get away with it. I think there is always a place for someone like him, and athlete like him, with such a big personality in the WWE. If we could get him in Damage CTRL, then the world needs to watch out because we're going to put a title on that bad boy too," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Bayley wants to win Royal Rumble Match and headline WrestleMania

Bayley is one of the top female superstars in WWE. The Role Model became the company's first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion in 2019. However, she has yet to win a Royal Rumble Match.

In a conversation with Cageside Seats, the 34-year-old expressed her desire to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match for the very first time and earn an opportunity to headline WrestleMania:

"Everybody knows that when you win the Royal Rumble, you get to point at the sign and the fireworks go off. That’s the stuff you dream about. I’m excited to feel that. I wanna feel that and I wanna get that singles match at WrestleMania," she said.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Bayley can outlast the other 29 women in the Rumble. Apart from having never won the Royal Rumble Match, she has never contested a singles match at the Show of Shows as well.

Who do you think will win the Women's Royal Rumble Match this year? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here