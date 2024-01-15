Is Draymond Green playing against Memphis Grizzlies? Latest on 4x NBA champion's status (January 15, 2024)

Draymond Green will make his return to action for the first time since being suspended by the NBA last month. The Golden State Warriors star was reinstated after missing 12 games on Jan. 6, but then missed four more games while brushing off some rust. However, Green will be available on Monday to face the Memphis Grizzlies.

Green's return is timely for the Warriors (18-21) considering how Steph Curry and Chris Paul are out of the picture. Golden State coach Steve Kerr has given Curry some time off to recuperate, while Paul is recovering from hand surgery.

If Curry ends up sitting out again, Green will have to do his best to take charge of Golden State alongside his buddy Klay Thompson.

Can Draymond Green's return turn things around for the Warriors?

For a while, the Golden State Warriors have been lacking the presence of a pure big man.

The Warriors are known for running small ball lineups that have affected them in both good and bad ways. But given how the team lacks a true center, defense is one major aspect Golden State lacks when it doesn't have Green. An eight-time All-Defensive team selection and the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year, Green has constantly provided his team with defense throughout the years.

Green is undeniably an important piece to the Warriors despite his on-court antics. Not having him around decreases their power on defense, which is a major concern for a team like Golden State that heavily relies on offense to win games.

Green, who is making his return on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies (14-25), can make an impact.

While the Warriors defense might be better with Green back, will it be enough to stop their cold streak? Only Steph Curry has made an impact for Golden State. The majority of its offensive prowess comes from Curry's consistent greatness on the court.

It may be time for the Warriors to make changes in the lineup. While Draymond Green may be an important asset, they can't keep on relying on the 6-foot-6 forward to play the role of a big man. Acquiring a true defensive center would help ease the pressure off Golden State.

As for the offensive side, the organization may want to slowly begin a rebuild and get rid of some players who no longer provide the same efficient numbers they once did.

The good news is that the Golden State Warriors have until the Feb. 8 trade deadline to make things happen. That's only given if they decide to make some changes.