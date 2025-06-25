Asuka makes "mad" money and helps other wrestlers, ex-WWE writer says

Asuka has been one of WWE's most popular stars over the last decade. Freddie Prinze Jr., a former writer for the company, recently gave an insight into The Empress of Tomorrow's life outside of the wrestling business.

Before signing with WWE, Asuka made her name wrestling in Japan under the name Kana. The 43-year-old used to work as a graphic designer. She also posts non-wrestling videos on her KanaChanTV YouTube channel.

Prinze Jr. said on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast that the RAW star earns a lot of money through her nail salon businesses. He also revealed she helps other wrestlers out with financial advice.

"Asuka's awesome," Prinze Jr. said. "She owns nail salons all around Florida and makes mad f***ing dough. She makes mad dough with all her businesses. She's a smart businesswoman. She helps out a lot of the other roster, too, with investing your money and things like that. These are just things that I've heard about her, so we love Asuka because she's awesome in the ring and outside of the ring, and she looks out for wrestlers, which is cool." [From 09:18 – 09:41]

The Japanese star has captured several championships in WWE, including four main roster singles titles. She also won the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble and the 2020 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Asuka's WWE Night of Champions opponent

On the June 20 episode of SmackDown, Asuka defeated Alexa Bliss to progress in the Queen of the Ring tournament. She will face Jade Cargill in the final at Night of Champions on June 28.

The winner of the match will challenge for a world title at SummerSlam on August 2-3. IYO SKY currently holds the Women's World Championship on RAW, while Tiffany Stratton is the WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown.

In the same podcast episode, Freddie Prinze Jr. gave his prediction for the 2025 Queen of the Ring final.

Please credit Wrestling with Freddie and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

