  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Asuka makes "mad" money and helps other wrestlers, ex-WWE writer says

Asuka makes "mad" money and helps other wrestlers, ex-WWE writer says

By Danny Hart
Modified Jun 25, 2025 22:35 GMT
Asuka joined WWE in 2015 [Image Credits: wwe.com]
Asuka joined WWE in 2015 [Image Credits: wwe.com]

Asuka has been one of WWE's most popular stars over the last decade. Freddie Prinze Jr., a former writer for the company, recently gave an insight into The Empress of Tomorrow's life outside of the wrestling business.

Ad

Before signing with WWE, Asuka made her name wrestling in Japan under the name Kana. The 43-year-old used to work as a graphic designer. She also posts non-wrestling videos on her KanaChanTV YouTube channel.

Prinze Jr. said on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast that the RAW star earns a lot of money through her nail salon businesses. He also revealed she helps other wrestlers out with financial advice.

"Asuka's awesome," Prinze Jr. said. "She owns nail salons all around Florida and makes mad f***ing dough. She makes mad dough with all her businesses. She's a smart businesswoman. She helps out a lot of the other roster, too, with investing your money and things like that. These are just things that I've heard about her, so we love Asuka because she's awesome in the ring and outside of the ring, and she looks out for wrestlers, which is cool." [From 09:18 – 09:41]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Ad

The Japanese star has captured several championships in WWE, including four main roster singles titles. She also won the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble and the 2020 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Asuka's WWE Night of Champions opponent

On the June 20 episode of SmackDown, Asuka defeated Alexa Bliss to progress in the Queen of the Ring tournament. She will face Jade Cargill in the final at Night of Champions on June 28.

Ad

The winner of the match will challenge for a world title at SummerSlam on August 2-3. IYO SKY currently holds the Women's World Championship on RAW, while Tiffany Stratton is the WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown.

Ad

In the same podcast episode, Freddie Prinze Jr. gave his prediction for the 2025 Queen of the Ring final.

Please credit Wrestling with Freddie and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

About the author
Danny Hart

Danny Hart

Twitter icon

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!

Quick Links

Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications