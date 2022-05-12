"Love you" - Asuka has nonchalant response to Becky Lynch’s latest insult

Becky Lynch is tired of supposedly everything being handed to Asuka.

On April 25, Big Time Becks made her first appearance back on WWE RAW since WrestleMania 38. At the Show of Shows she lost the RAW Women's Championship to Bianca Belair. But her return was upstaged minutes later by the returning Asuka, who hasn't been on WWE programming since Money in the Bank last year.

Since then, Lynch has insisted that WWE is handing Asuka everything. This included a championship contenders match on RAW against Bianca Belair that Lynch proceeded to ruin on Monday night.

Big Time Becks took to social media today to continue her war with The Empress of Tomorrow. She stated that she was going to drink her coffee, but they might as well just hand it over to Asuka instead. Tweeting out:

"I was going to drink this coffee, but seeing as we're just handing everything to @WWEAsuka these days, maybe I'll just let it sit here for 9 months then she can come take this too," Becky Lynch said in a tweet.

Instead of lashing out, Asuka responded with a GIF of Spongebob Squarepants dressed as Asuka flicking Squidward's nose dressed as Becky Lynch with a simple caption:

"I love you *kissy face emoji* *double heart emoji*," Asuka tweeted in response.

Is Becky Lynch ready for Asuka this time around?

While Asuka clearly had Becky Lynch's number in the ring for a number of years, Lynch was able to overcome her in two big matches back in 2020.

Not only did Big Time Becks exorcize her demons by defeating Asuka at the 2020 Royal Rumble, but she defeated her again a few weeks later on the February 10 episode of Monday Night RAW.

It's evidently clear that both Lynch and Asuka are in different places in their careers than they were two years ago. Will Lynch still have Asuka's number? Or is Big Time Becks truly not ready for The Empress of Tomorrow? We'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on Lynch and Asuka's latest social media interaction? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

