Asuka has one-word reaction to WWE giving fans the power for crucial decision about the WarGames match at Survivor Series

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Asuka decided to align with Damage CTRL two weeks before the WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Earlier today, WWE gave fans the opportunity to make a crucial decision regarding the women's WarGames match. The former WWE Women's Champion noticed the announcement and sent out a one-word message about it.

The Empress of Tomorrow shocked the WWE Universe when she turned on Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Her alliance with Damage CTRL confirmed the growth of the faction, making it one of the strongest in WWE.

WWE, via its social media handle, announced that the fans will have the power to decide who will enter the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series first. The post promoted Ruffles in the process of asking fans to log on to the website to cast their vote. Asuka acknowledged the power the fans have through a one-word message.

"Absolutely."

Who will Asuka's team be facing at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames?

Before aligning with Damage CTRL last week, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Bianca Belair constantly feuded with the faction. After the former WWE Women's Champion decided to switch sides, Flair, Belair, and Shotzi found themselves one person short.

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, General Manager Nick Aldis gave the trio an ultimatum to find their teammate by the end of the night. Incidentally, whoever the trio wanted to recruit was attacked by Damage CTRL. Before the night came to a close, Flair made a special phone call to a friend.

The friend Flair called up was fellow Grand Slam Champion Becky Lynch. Lynch made an appearance on the blue brand to cement her place in the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series as a part of Flair's team against Damage CTRL.

