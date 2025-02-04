Asuka pitches massive WWE WrestleMania rematch

The WWE Universe continues to wait patiently for the return of Asuka. The veteran Superstar just hit the nine-month mark in her injury hiatus amid rumors of major return plans. Asuka is now fueling those talks by pitching a massive rematch—one so big that a victory would solidify her comeback and championship journey.

The Empress of Tomorrow last wrestled at Backlash France on May 4, 2024, where she and Kairi Sane dropped the Women's Tag Team Championship to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. She then underwent knee surgery to repair an injury that had been nagging her for months. WWE's creative writing team recently began working on ideas for Asuka's comeback, but it remains to be seen when she will be back to in-ring action.

WrestleMania 37 took place in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing World Wrestling Entertainment to host a limited 'Mania crowd at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The 13-minute co-main event of Night Two saw Rhea Ripley dethrone Asuka of the RAW Women's Championship. Now that she's close to returning and Ripley is the Women's World Champion, Asuka wants a shot.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram today to pitch the match using a graphic of Omni-Man and Superman. Asuka did not caption the post, but she attached Jeff Beck's "Rollin' and Tumblin'" single as the post's theme song.

Asuka is rumored for WWE Elimination Chamber on March 1, but that has not been confirmed. She is expected to remain with Damage CTRL.

WWE teasing another WrestleMania rematch

Charlotte Flair returned from her year-plus injury hiatus at the Royal Rumble and won the 30-woman match to secure a WrestleMania 41 title shot. Flair returned to RAW last night and ended up having words with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Officials have been teasing another rematch between The Queen and The Eradicator. Ripley asked Flair to choose her title for WrestleMania, or else she would beat respect out of the second-generation star.

Night Two of WrestleMania 36 saw Flair capture the NXT Women's Championship from Ripley. The two locked up again at WrestleMania 39, and this time, Ripley dethroned Flair of the SmackDown Women's Championship on Night Two.

