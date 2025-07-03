Asuka provides a massive update on her condition after WWE return

Asuka has provided an update on her condition after returning to the ring. She was out of action for a year, but she's now back in WWE and cleared to wrestle.

The Empress of Tomorrow made her long-awaited return on the June 16 episode of RAW. She took on Stephanie Vaquer, Raquel Rodriguez, and Ivy Nile in the first round of the Queen of the Ring Tournament, which she won. She went on to face Jade Cargill in the final at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, but was defeated by The Storm.

Asuka recently uploaded a new video to her KanaChanTV YouTube channel. She stated that her condition is improving and she's getting her groove back in the ring.

"I'm getting back into the groove with each match, and my condition is getting better and better. I can feel things clicking more and more. I'm moving forward with confidence. I'm in a good place now and I'm ready to step into the next fight with full focus. I’ve started to really feel a strong sense of rhythm and control. Time to shift into a higher gear. This was my third match since returning, and I want to turn this momentum into power," Asuka said. (10:35-11:42)

Former WWE Superstar Shelly Martinez shared her thoughts on the Asuka vs. Jade Cargill match

Shelly Martinez, who competed on WWE's version of ECW under the ring name Ariel, was critical of Asuka and Jade Cargill's match. Speaking on Ring The Belle, she said she felt that the bout was rushed and that she didn't realize how green Cargill was.

"I felt like some of the spots could have been executed a little bit better, and it would have made it more impactful. It would have put over both of them, and in my head, I was like, 'Are they being rushed right now?' I didn't realize that the Jade girl was green. Maybe it was just her thinking of the next spot cause she's nervous and doesn't want to mess up. I get that, and the executions with that finish, it just would have been, so even the that hook on the leg, I'm like, 'Come on!'" Martinez said.

Asuka is not on the WWE Evolution poster, but it would be surprising if she doesn't compete on the show.

