Asuka reacts to main eventing four consecutive episodes of RAW

WWE Superstar Asuka has reacted to the fact that she has main-evented four consecutive Monday Night RAW episodes.

The Japanese star recently earned her spot in the RAW Women's Championship scene and is now heading to Hell in a Cell in a bid to become world champion. She is all set to face Becky Lynch and current champion Bianca Belair in a triple threat match.

The Empress of Tomorrow has been in the RAW main event for four consecutive weeks now. She has wrestled Becky Lynch twice, and Bianca Belair once. She was also part of a six-woman tag team match which saw her team up with Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair.

WWE shared a post on Twitter to note how enthralling the last four main events of RAW were. The former NXT Women's Champion quickly took note that she was a part of all four matches and shared a picture that defined her stance. She shared a meme of the Greek God Atlas, who is known as the God who bears the sky aloft. The meme showcases Atlas holding up the sky and earth.

In the picture, it can be seen that the sky and earth have been shown marked as "WWE RAW Main Event," and the Asuka marking the God as herself. The meme was an indication that she has been holding up the main event scene of RAW.

You can check out the tweet below:

Vince Russo criticizes Asuka for crying after losing to Becky Lynch

In her first match against Lynch in recent weeks, The Empress of Tomorrow spat green mist on the former world champion's face to help her secure the win. On last week's episode of the red brand, Big Time Becks got her revenge by defeating her. With the win, Becky Lynch made her way into the RAW Women's Championship match at Hell in a Cell.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo was shocked to see Asuka cry after being on the receiving end of a beating from Lynch. He went on to label the superstar a crybaby.

"Think about this, bro," said Russo. "Why is the babyface crying after she lost the match? I have never seen that in my life," declared Vince Russo. "The babyface, Asuka, is crying after the heel beat her. That's a babyface? No, that's a crybaby! Crybabies are not babyfaces! What are we doing? Why is she crying after a loss, bro? Why?" Russo said.

The Empress of Tomorrow has had a decorated career in WWE so far. She has previously won the RAW Women's Championship, the SmackDown Women's Championship, the NXT Women's Championship, and also the tag team championship.

It remains to be seen whether she can win at Hell in a Cell to secure a seventh championship reign in the company.

