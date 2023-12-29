Asuka receives a one-word message from a popular Damage CTRL member

WWE star Asuka recently received a one-word message from Damage CTRL member and faction leader, Bayley.

Earlier this year, The Empress of Tomorrow turned heel and betrayed Bianca Belair to join forces with Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and Kairi Sane. Sane joined the faction after assisting SKY at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

Taking to her Instagram story, Bayley posted a selfie while wearing Asuka's merch. She sent a one-word message to the former Women's Champion.

"Hi @wwe_asuka," wrote Bayley.

Check out a screengrab of Bayley's Instagram story:

Nick Aldis addressed the tension within Damage CTRL

Following the addition of IYO SKY and Kairi Sane, there has been a lot of tension between Damage CTRL and faction leader Bayley.

Speaking on The Bump, Nick Aldis addressed the tension within the faction. The SmackDown General Manager stated that the addition of new members has changed the dynamics within the group. Aldis said:

"The air is thin at the top, as they say, and Bayley might have been, you know, su*king a bit too much of that air herself, and now she has started to look around and go, wait a minute, these guys are making moves unilaterally here, and now I'm sort of left having to make a decision...I understand politics, I understand the emerging dynamics between people. I understand, certainly from a talent's point of view, what's really going under the surface, right? Like I understand that deep down, everybody is a target. It just depends on the timing."

Damage CTRL will aim for a more successful 2024, with Bayley announcing her entry into the Women's Royal Rumble Match. IYO SKY, meanwhile, is the reigning Women's Champion and will be defending her title against 'Michin' Mia Yim.

