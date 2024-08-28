Asuka responds to Rhea Ripley after teasing a potential match against her

Asuka has responded to Rhea Ripley on social media after the two superstars teased a potential match against one another. Asuka is currently sidelined with an injury.

Earlier this year, she lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to the team of Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, who ended Asuka and Kairi Sane's title reign at 99 days. Two days later, The Empress of Tomorrow was forced to withdraw from the Queen of the Ring Tournament due to an unspecified injury.

On Twitter/X, Asuka teased a match against Ripley which caught The Eradicator's attention. The 42-year-old superstar responded to the former WWE Women's World Champion.

Check out Asuka's tweet:

Dominik Mysterio explained the flaws in his on-screen relationship with Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is currently feuding with The Judgment Day after Dominik Mysterio's betrayal at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Speaking on Cheap Heat Podcast, Mysterio briefly explained the flaws in his on-screen relationship with Ripley. He also highlighted the beginning of their relationship after Mami repeatedly beat up her now-former stablemate. Mysterio said:

"How did she start her relationship with me? She choked me out, she beat me up and dragged me on her shoulder, like my face was all busted up. So, I was like, all right, you know, I'll join. And then the relationship blossomed out of nowhere. I was like, 'Okay, this could actually work out.' But then, certain things happened here and there. When I lost my NXT North American Title for the first time, what did she do? Instead of being supportive Mami and being like, 'Hey, everything's gonna be okay,' she got in my face and said, 'You better come home with that title or don't come home at all.' [You don't think Liv would ever do that?] No, of course not."

At the upcoming Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will face Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

