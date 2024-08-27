Dominik Mysterio reveals the real reason why he dumped Rhea Ripley; says Liv Morgan will never do the same to him

Dominik Mysterio dumped Rhea Ripley after nearly two years together for Liv Morgan. He recently opened up about why he took that decision.

Before joining The Judgment Day, Dominik and his father, Rey Mysterio, feuded with the faction. The former NXT North American Champion was subject to attacks from Ripley, who once left him seemingly unconscious on the stage. However, he later turned on his dad and joined the heel stable. He also became The Eradicator's on-screen boyfriend. Nevertheless, he recently turned on his Mami at SummerSlam to enter into another romantic relationship with Liv Morgan.

In a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg on the Cheap Heat podcast, Dirty Dom claimed that although watching Ripley's heart-breaking reaction to his betrayal at SummerSlam did not bring him joy, the 27-year-old got what she deserved:

"[A lot of people saw the emotion that she had at SummerSlam after everything happened. I see you naturally laughing. So. it actually brought you joy to see her in pain?] I wouldn't say it brought me joy but it was more of like a sort of like, you get what you deserve kinda thing," he said.

When Rosenberg asked him what Ripley did to deserve this, pointing out that she is one of the most lovely people in WWE, Dominik explained why he dumped Mami despite people claiming she treated him well. He stated that Liv Morgan would never do to him what his ex did:

"How did she start her relationship with me? She choked me out, she beat me up and dragged me on her shoulder, like my face was all busted up. So, I was like, all right, you know, I'll join. And then the relationship blossomed out of nowhere. I was like, 'okay, this could actually work out.' But then, certain things happened here and there. When I lost my NXT North American Title for the first time, what did she do? Instead of being supportive Mami and being like, 'hey, everything's gonna be okay,' she got in my face and said, 'you better come home with that title or don't come home at all. [You don't think Liv would ever do that?] No, of course not." [From 14:32 to 15:42]

Dominik Mysterio revealed why Liv Morgan is a better girlfriend than Rhea Ripley

In his interview on the Cheap Heat podcast, Dominik Mysterio claimed his relationship with Liv Morgan is far superior to his former romance with Rhea Ripley. The former NXT North American Champion stated that he and the Women's World Champion have mutual respect.

Meanwhile, Dirty Dom disclosed that his current on-screen girlfriend accepts him for who he is:

"[This relationship that you're currently in with Liv you'd say is far superior to your previous one?] 100%. I just think the fact that there's, you know, equal respect. She just kinda accepts me for who I am as far as like just chicken tender-loving, video game-playing, mustache-having, mullet-wearing, you know, it just, she accepts me," he said.

Dominik Mysterio and his new partner will square off against his ex-girlfriend and Damian Priest in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Bash in Berlin. Ahead of the clash, Liv Morgan vowed to shut The Terror Twins up in the German capital.

