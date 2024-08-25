Liv Morgan officially calls former WWE champion her boyfriend at recent public event

Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan has recently made several public appearances. At a recent one, she called a current WWE Superstar her boyfriend.

Dominik Mysterio aligned with Morgan after turning on his former on-screen partner, Rhea Ripley, at SummerSlam. The Women's World Champion has since claimed they were the most dominant couple in WWE.

During her appearance at Fanatics Fest NYC, Liv Morgan wore a t-shirt that said "Daddy Dom." During an interview with Dee Swish at Fanatic Fest NYC, the 30-year-old officially referred to Dominik as her "boyfriend" as she addressed her outfit.

"Actually, I wore this outfit for my boyfriend. My boyfriend, his name is Dominik Mysterio. So, I kinda wore this, like my shirt says 'Daddy Dom,' wearing all black," she said. [1:20 - 1:29]

You can check out her comments in the video below:

What is Liv Morgan's real-life relationship status?

Earlier in her career, Liv Morgan dated former WWE Superstar, Enzo Amore. The 30-year-old has also been rumored to have dated her current RAW colleagues Tyler Bate of the New Catch Republic, and Bo Dallas of The Wyatt Sicks.

However, the Women's World Champion recently revealed in an interview with the Open Thoughts podcast that she was currently single. She also disclosed that she was open to dating anyone that person could blow her away:

"[Do you give some people like chances, like, let me see?] If you really blow me away. Like, if I'm blown away, then it's like: 'Maybe I will, you know, put effort into this.' But, like, other than that, it's mostly like I'm just about my work and I just, I'm trying to be great," Morgan said.

While Liv Morgan is not in a relationship in her real life, Dominik Mysterio is married to his high school sweetheart. He recently addressed her reaction to his romantic storylines in WWE, claiming she understands that he is playing a character.

If you use any quotes from the first part of this article, please credit Dee Swish and embed the TouTube video, with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

