Dominik Mysterio reveals his one-word nickname for Liv Morgan; explains what it means

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan's love has blossomed over the past few weeks on WWE TV. The former NXT North American Champion recently revealed his nickname for his on-screen girlfriend.

Dirty Dom turned on his "Mami" Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam to side with the Women's World Champion. They have since been inseparable. While Morgan refers to her on-screen boyfriend as "Daddy Dom," the latter recently referred to the 30-year-old as his "güerita" during an interview with Peter Rosenberg on the Cheap Heat podcast.

When asked about the meaning of Morgan's nickname, Dominik explained that it means "blonde-haired" in Spanish:

"[How do you define güerita?] She's like my little blondie in Spanish. So, in Mexico, if you're like light-skinned or like blond-haired, they call you güero. So, in my family, I was always güero. So, since she's a female, you hit her with the güerita. Yeah, she's my little güerita," he said. [From 23:38 to 24:02]

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan will team up at WWE Bash in Berlin

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan will join forces to fight Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest in a Mixed Tag Team Match in the German capital at WWE Bash in Berlin this Saturday.

In an interview with TMZ Sports ahead of the anticipated clash, the Women's World Champion vowed to shut The Terror Twins up at the upcoming premium live event and end their feud:

"Yes, Daddy Dom and I have a match against Rhea and Damian Priest at Bash in Berlin where we're finally gonna just shut them up and hopefully, you know, end this because I'm kind of embarrassed for them at this point," she said.

Liv Morgan also disclosed why she believes Dominik Mysterio will not betray her, as he did with Rhea Ripley and his father. She claimed that, unlike them, she understands and accepts him for who he is.

Please credit Cheap Heat and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.