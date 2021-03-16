Asuka returns to the ring tonight on WWE RAW

There had been some concern in recent days that Asuka may not be cleared in time to compete at WWE WrestleMania. Those fears have been relieved as Asuka returns to action tonight on RAW.

Three weeks ago, an errant kick from Shayna Baszler gave the RAW Women's Champion a concussion and knocked one of her teeth out. Luckily, Asuka is now cleared to compete and will be looking for revenge tonight against one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

#WWERaw Women’s Champion @WWEAsuka will be out for payback TONIGHT when she returns to the ring for a clash with @QoSBaszler! https://t.co/hGQo2FWdFJ — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2021

All signs suggest that Asuka will get her revenge tonight and defeat Baszler on WWE RAW. But where does she go from here? With WrestleMania only four weeks away, the RAW Women's title picture is still currently up in the air.

Charlotte Flair has staked her claim to challenge Asuka for the championship at WrestleMania. Still, other women such as Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and Peyton Royce have made their voices heard over the past week about wanting that same opportunity.

Later tonight, the WWE Universe might have a better idea of what to expect from the RAW women's division for WrestleMania.

Are you excited to see Asuka return to the ring tonight on WWE RAW? How do you see The Empress of Tomorrow's road to WrestleMania playing out after tonight? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.