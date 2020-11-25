It seems like Asuka and Lana are hitting it off on WWE RAW if the former's latest tweet is any indication. Asuka recently took to Twitter and posted a tweet on her official handle. The Empress of Tomorrow was all praises for fellow Superstar, Lana.

Asuka stated that taking pictures and communicating with Lana is more fun than anything else these days. The tweet caught Lana's eye as well, who was quick to retweet it. Check it out below:

These days, taking pictures and communicating with @LanaWWE is more fun than anything else 😂 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) November 24, 2020

Asuka and Lana picked up a big win on RAW this week

On last night's WWE RAW, Lana took on Asuka in a RAW Women's title match, which was marred with interference by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. We later got a tag team match pitting Lana and Asuka against Jax and Baszler. The match ended with Asuka rolling Baszler for a sneaky pin and the victory.

The night also marked the first time that Lana managed to not get put through a table at the hands of Nia Jax in a long while. She later posted her reaction to breaking the "table streak". Lana had been put through the announce table on nine separate occasions by Jax before last night's RAW. Fans of Lana would love to see her team up with Asuka in the near future and win the tag team titles by putting down Jax and Baszler.