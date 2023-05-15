Asuka's backstage position in WWE has been disclosed - Reports

Grand Slam Champion Asuka reportedly has been listed as the top heel of WWE SmackDown following the 2023 draft and her recent actions.

The Empress of Tomorrow had not been seen on screen since WrestleMania 39 until the previous week's Friday Night SmackDown. Many fans expected her to triumph over Belair, but she fell short at WrestleMania 39.

Despite her absence over the past month, she was selected in the 2023 WWE Draft for the blue brand. Asuka surprised RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair by turning heel on last week's episode of SmackDown. She also left Belair in excruciating pain with her notorious mist move.

After the 41-year-old's heel turn, PW Mania reported that her action towards The EST made her the #1 heel on the blue brand. The list continues with Bayley, Lacey Evans, Scarlett, B-Fab, and Tamina being the top heels on Friday Nights.

Asuka posted a heartwarming post after Bianca Belair defeated her at WrestleMania 39

Bianca Belair successfully retained the RAW Women's Championship at the Showcase of the Immortals, extending her reign to 400 days. She won the championship by defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 and was selected by SmackDown in this year's draft.

Asuka is now 0-5 in WrestleMania after losing to Bianca Belair on The Grandest Stage of Them All. She recently sent an odd remark on social media, wondering if people would miss her if she ever left the organization.

"I might as well go back to Japan… But I bet a lot of you guys my friends will miss me when I leave WWE? Now I need the power of your anger. Let's bring chaos to the boring Women's Division with me💩 Let's bring chaos to the Women's Division, let's bring chaos to the WWE!" - she wrote.

You can check out The Empress of Tomorrow's tweet below:

It will be interesting to see if the organization books The EST and The Empress of Tomorrow for another title bout at the Night of Champions event.

Do you think Asuka is the number one heel of SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

