Asuka's former tag team partner emotionally looks back on her WWE debut

Asuka's former tag team partner Kairi Sane took to social media and went on a trip down to memory lane of her WWE debut.

Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane debuted two nights after winning the Mae Young Classic tournament on the September 14 edition of NXT. Her WWE debut was exceptional as she paved her way to the top. The Japanese star won the historic tournament and became a favorite next to former NXT Women's Champion, Asuka.

Today, Asuka's former tag team partner shared a prestigious message as she emotionally looked back on her WWE debut.

"I'll never forget," Kairi Sane tweeted.

You can check out her tweet below:

Asuka and Kairi Sane were on a roll during their tag team title run

During the 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-up, they introduced the newly debuted Pirate Princess to the SmackDown brand, where she formed a tag team with Asuka called the Kabuki Warriors.

The Kabuki Warriors won the Women's Tag Team Titles by defeating Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss at WWE Hell in a Cell in 2019. The Pirate Princess and The Empress of Tomorrow held the title for 121 days to become the longest-reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

The pair made four successful defenses of the titles, including a victory over Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at WWE TLC in Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match.

Kairi Sane last featured on WWE programming in June 2020. Later, however, Sane returned home and posted an emotional goodbye to her fans and colleagues.

Last year, WWE reportedly wanted the Pirate Princess to return to the company. But Kairi Sane rejected the offer, as she did not want to live in the United States.

Given The Empress of Tomorrow has formed a new tag team with Alexa Bliss, the WWE Universe expects Kairi Sane to return for good. But now she has signed with the World Wonder Ring Stardom promotion under the ring name KAIRI.

What do you think about Kairi Sane's WWE debut? Sound off in the comment section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes