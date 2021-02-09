Asuka's opponent for RAW Women's Championship match at Elimination Chamber revealed

Asuka will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Lacey Evans at Elimination Chamber. WWE confirmed the match following Lacey Evans' win over Charlotte Flair via disqualification.

Earlier in the night on RAW, Lacey Evans confirmed that WWE Officials had informed her that if she were to defeat Charlotte Flair, she would earn an opportunity at the RAW Women's Championship. The match was completely one-sided in favor of The Queen. Lacey Evans had her moments but was unable to topple Flair.

At the end of the match, an enraged Charlotte Flair relentlessly attacked Evans in the corner, forcing the referee to call the match in favor of Evans.

A win is a win for Lacey Evans, even if it was via disqualification. As such, she will face Asuka at Elimination Chamber for the RAW Women's Championship. This will be Asuka's first title defense since her match against Lana back in November.

Asuka has unfinished business with Lacey Evans

Asuka will definitely be ready for Lacey Evans

The Empress of Tomorrow will definitely relish the opportunity to defend her title against Lacey Evans. Evans has been a thorn in Asuka's side for some time now.

It was Evans who cost Charlotte Flair and Asuka their Women's Tag Team Championship at Royal Rumble. The very next night on RAW, a distraction from Evans also saw them lose their chance to challenge for the title once again. Apart from looking to defend the RAW Women's Championship, Asuka will be out to exact revenge against Evans at the Elimination Chamber.

Asuka is clearly the favorite to retain her championship. However, Lacey Evans has been on a roll since she sided with Ric Flair. However, Asuka will not be outnumbered during the match, and may have The Queen in her corner during the match.

It is great to see the RAW Women's Championship being put back in the spotlight after so long. Who do you think will emerge victorious at Elimination Chamber? Let us know down below.