Asuka says two-time WWE Champion is the most famous star in Japan

Asuka posted a heartfelt tweet addressed to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair ahead of her RAW Women's Championship match against Lacey Evans at Elimination Chamber.

Ric Flair is currently involved with Lacey Evans on RAW and will be on her side when she challenges Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at the upcoming Elimination Chamber event. Ahead of the PPV, The Nature Boy took to Twitter and posted a magazine cover from his time in Japan. Flair also tagged Asuka in her tweet. The Empress of Tomorrow responded to Flair's tweet with a wholesome message for the 16-time World Champion.

Asuka told Flair that he's the most famous star in Japan and asked him not to interfere in the RAW Women's title match between her and Lacey at Elimination Chamber. She finished off the tweet by stating that she loves Flair. Check it out below:

Pa! You are the most famous star in Japan. On this cover it also says something about TV ratings.

By the way, don't interfere with the championship between Lacey and me!

I love you 😘 https://t.co/4mh2dTNS1a — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) February 11, 2021

Asuka has tons of respect for Ric Flair and wouldn't want to do anything at Elimination Chamber that she later regrets

It's clear as day that Asuka has a lot of respect and admiration for the WWE legend, judging by her tweet to him. The Empress of Tomorrow is well aware that Flair recently interfered in Lacey Evans' match against Charlotte Flair, helping her pick up the win over his daughter. The reigning RAW Women's Champion wouldn't want Flair to try something like that at Elimination Chamber and hence decided to warn him before the PPV.

Asuka has been RAW Women's Champion for a long time now and is determined to head towards WrestleMania 37 with the title still on her shoulder. It would be interesting to see if she manages to successfully defend her title belt against Lacey Evans at Elimination Chamber.

Do you think Asuka will walk out of Elimination Chamber with the RAW Women's title still on her waist? Or will Lacey Evans finally manage to bag her very first title in WWE? Sound off in the comment section!