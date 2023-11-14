Asuka sends a cryptic one-word message after joining Damage CTRL

In the aftermath of WWE SmackDown, Asuka took to Twitter/X to send a cryptic message after her surprise heel turn.

During the main event of last week's show, The Empress of Tomorrow betrayed Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair, joining forces with Damage CTRL. In doing so, she became the fifth member to join the stable after the returning Kairi Sane also formed an alliance with IYO SKY, Bayley, and Dakota Kai at Crown Jewel.

Taking to Twitter/X, Asuka sent out a one-word tweet that she posted without context.

"But…" wrote Asuka.

Check out the former women's champion's tweet:

Dutch Mantell opened up about Asuka joining Damage CTRL on SmackDown

Following last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Dutch Mantell opened up about the show's final segment, which saw Damage CTRL add a fifth member to its ranks while laying out Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell praised Triple H for booking the segment. The former on-screen WWE manager concluded that the segment and the heel turn were well executed.

Mantell said:

"Loved the finish. I loved the finish when Bianca went for the tag, and she got the shorthand. The Japanese girls all had a reunion, and then they got Bayley in there... It was very good. I like a show that really turns things around. This show tonight turned everything on its head. Now, creative can go in with a whole slate. They've probably already booked the next week or after that, but they executed it very well tonight. My hats off to Paul and the creative team; good job."

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has for Damage CTRL going forward.

