Asuka sends defiant message ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

Asuka is ready to make Elimination Chamber an important stop on her road to WrestleMania.

The Women's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday night in Montreal, Canada, has some high stakes involved, as the winner of the bout will go on to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

While several women from the match have been taking shots back and forth at each other this week heading into this weekend's premium live event, The Empress of Tomorrow is typically a woman of few words.

But Carmella's back and forth with Liv Morgan on social media recently captured her attention as 'Mella stated that she would love to see Asuka tap her out again.

"Woah woah woah @YaOnlyLivvOnce! This has nothing to do with me. @WWEAsuka is the one who made you TAP. I'm sure she wouldn't mind doing it again. Personally, I would LOVE to see that. *Blushing emoji*," Carmella said in a tweet.

The Empress of Tomorrow responded to her two opponents, reminding them that no one was ready for :

"No one is ready for #EliminationChamber as Asuka *clown emoji*," Asuka said in response.

Liv Morgan responds to Asuka's tweet ahead of Elimination Chamber

Asuka typically strikes fear into the hearts of her opponents, but Liv Morgan wasn't deterred by her tweet.

Morgan responded to her opponent on Saturday, suggesting she take an early flight out to Montreal to fight her on SmackDown this week.

"How about u get an earlier flight to Montreal then so we can test that theory out? *Winking emoji*," Liv Morgan said in a tweet.

Will Asuka face Liv Morgan this Friday on SmackDown? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Asuka's comments? Do you think she's the favorite to win the Women's Elimination Chamber match this weekend? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

