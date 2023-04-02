Asuka sends a heartfelt message to 36-year-old WWE Superstar following massive loss at WrestleMania 39

WWE Superstar Asuka sent a heartfelt message to former rival Charlotte Flair following the latter's loss at WrestleMania 39.

During night one of the premium live event, The Queen put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley. Despite having the upper hand initially, Flair lost her title to The Eradicator after the latter hit The Queen with a Riptide from the top rope to secure the win.

Taking to social media, The Empress of Tomorrow uploaded a photo of herself alongside Flair, where the former was seen holding the RAW Women's Championship. Asuka mentioned that the two of them are the best female superstars in the industry while praising The Queen's remarkable performance in the title bout.

"@MsCharlotteWWE, you were more beautiful than anyone tonight. We are two of the best female superstars in the history of the world. We still have to prevent a generational change in the future."

Teddy Long gives his opinion on Asuka and Bianca Belair's upcoming match

Teddy Long recently gave his honest opinion on Asuka and Bianca Belair's forthcoming title match at WrestleMania 39 Night Two.

The EST of WWE will defend her RAW Women's Championship against The Empress of Tomorrow at the event. While speaking with Bill Apter on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long heaped praise on the Japanese icon as he mentioned her toughness as a competitor.

Long further speculated that despite having potential, The Empress of Tomorrow wouldn't be able to beat Belair. He reasoned that Bianca Belair had repeatedly proven her credibility throughout her career, making her the favorite to reign supreme on Sunday night.

"That Asuka, she's tough. She's been up and down the road, she's from Japan, she knows the ins and outs, and she's tough, but Bianca [Belair] has proved herself man. I just see her coming out victorious and a lot of other good things for her. She's a beautiful girl with a lot of talent, so I think there's a lot down the road for her."

It would be exciting to see if Belair can successfully defend her title against The Empress of Tomorrow on April 2, 2023.

