Teddy Long expects top RAW star to be victorious at WrestleMania 39 against former champion (Exclusive)

Teddy Long sat down this week with wrestling legend Bill Apter to preview WrestleMania 39 as well as give his predictions on the outcomes. In an interesting prediction, he was full of praise for a certain RAW Superstar who has been making waves for a while now.

Long was talking about none other than RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE is about to complete a full year as RAW Women's Champion after defeating Becky Lynch for the title last year at WrestleMania. This time around, she will face a brand new challenge in the form of Asuka.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long was full of praise for Asuka, but believes that Bianca Belair will be victorious in their upcoming match at WrestleMania 39:

"That Asuka, she's tough. She's been up and down the road, she's from Japan, she knows the ins-and-outs and she's tough, but Bianca [Belair] has proved herself man. I just see her coming out victorious and a lot of other good things for her. She's a beautiful girl with a lot of talent, so I think there's a lot down the road for her." (2:18-2:42)

You can watch the full video below:

Teddy Long believes Vince McMahon is still a part of WWE Creative

The former SmackDown General Manager has advocated for Vince McMahon, with whom he seemingly shares a good relationship.

During a Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusive, the Hall of Famer stated that he believes Vince McMahon is very much in charge of the creative in WWE:

"Yeah, Vince [McMahon] is certainly a part of creative, I would believe that. But like I said man, this is the man's life. So leave him alone. If he wants to step in and be a part of it, let him be a part of it," said Teddy Long. (3:49 - 4:02)

