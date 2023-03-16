Vince McMahon is still a part of WWE's creative team, believes Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Teddy Long thinks Vince McMahon was "certainly" a member of WWE's creative team and urged everyone to let him be a part of it.

Ever since McMahon plotted his return to WWE as the Executive Chairman of the Board, there's been speculation about his role within the company. Many believe that the 77-year-old was indirectly in control of the creative, which was handed over to Triple H when he stepped down from the company last year.

Though there have been reports of Vince McMahon being present backstage at shows, it was made clear that HHH was still calling the shots. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long speculated that McMahon was still a part of the creative.

The former WWE manager explained that Vince McMahon had been doing this his whole life and added that nobody should stop him from being a part of it.

"Yeah, Vince is certainly a part of creative, I would believe that. But like I said man, this is the man's life. So leave him alone. If he wants to step in and be a part of it, let him be a part of it," said Teddy Long (3:49 - 4:02)

WWE star John Cena recently addressed the Vince McMahon controversy

The former WWE CEO was forced to resign from the promotion last year owing to many hush-money allegations leveled against him.

In a recent interview, John Cena addressed the controversy about his former boss, saying everyone made mistakes. The 16-time WWE Champion added that he loved Vince McMahon regardless of his imperfections.

"No. I mean, everyone has the right to have their perspective. I have the right to have mine. When you love somebody, you take them as imperfectly perfect as they are. We all make mistakes, we all have poor decisions. Lord knows I’ve made my collection of poor choices. That doesn’t mean I’m not going to love somebody. There’s no way I can go on record and say I don’t love Vince McMahon." said John Cena

The Leader of Cenation is all set to challenge Austin Theory for the coveted United States Championship at WrestleMania 39.

