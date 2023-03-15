Vince McMahon in control of WWE creative? Inside scoop sheds light

Vince McMahon's status in the WWE creative has become one of the most talked about topics in recent weeks. Although it looks like Triple H is still the Head of Creative, The Chairman's presence is still felt in the company.

It was reported that the 77-year-old was present during John Cena's recent return. It was stated that the former was there to simply greet Cena, but Dave Meltzer had other thoughts. As per Meltzer, Vince McMahon was not in control of WWE creative, as Triple H was still in charge. However, since Vince was in the Gorilla position all night, something more may have been at play aside from visiting John.

“He was in Gorilla all night, so what does that tell you? He wasn’t barking orders at people or anything like that, but he was in Gorilla all night... But there’s more to it than that. He’s doing more than they’re letting on, but the person who was in control was Levesque [Triple H]...It’s not like he was there in charge and doing stuff, but it’s not like he was just visiting John Cena and saying hi to a few people and then left. That didn’t happen either. The truth is a little bit in the middle."

The 77-year-old resigned from his position in the Stamford-based promotion last year. He was replaced by his daughter and former superstar Stephanie McMahon, who took on the role of Co-CEO. Joining her as CEO was Nick Khan, with Triple H as the Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative.

However, Vince has since returned to the promotion in January 2023. Following his return, Stephanie stepped down from her position and Nick was made the sole CEO while Paul Levesque retained his role.

Vince McMahon possibly masterminded a surprising WrestleMania 39 match despite not being part of WWE creative

Although multiple reports have stated that Vince McMahon is no longer part of WWE creative, some veterans of the sport think the 77-year-old could still influence the product.

One match for the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 39 event is Brock Lesnar vs. Omos. Many fans have expressed mixed opinions about the unusual match, and reports have stated that the person behind it was none other than The Chairman himself.

While it looks like Vince McMahon doesn't have the strongest say in WWE's creative, his influence and presence are still being used in the product. It remains to be seen if the company's creative team will see another change in the near future.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes