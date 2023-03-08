"The only thing that would make sense " - Veteran on why he feels that Vince McMahon is back on WWE's creative team (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo attributed the recent changes in the company's plans for WrestleMania 39 to Vince McMahon being back on the creative team.

Mr. McMahon returned to WWE earlier this year after announcing his retirement in July 2022. While it has been stated multiple times that the 77-year-old is back to facilitate a potential sale, some reports have hinted that he could once again be handling the company's creative duties.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that the build-up for many WrestleMania 39 matches has been lackluster. There have also been changes in matches from the reported ones and Russo believes Vince McMahon once again taking over the creative duties has caused that:

"Here's the only thing that would make sense of this behind the scenes. Triple H was in charge of creative, Triple H was going in a certain direction. Vince gets back in there in charge and it's like, 'No, no, no, we're not going that way, we're going this way.' Because that's exactly what this looks like. This looks like, not only do we not know where we are going, we don't even know how to get there. That's what this whole thing looks like. This is not a creative team working together on the same page in a build to WrestleMania. That's not what we're seeing here, bro." [1:15:26 - 1:16:17]

Vince McMahon was present on WWE RAW last night

While Vince McMahon is part of WWE's board of directors, it has been stated in the past that he has no involvement in the company's booking of stars. Prior to last night's RAW, it was reported that the 77-year-old was backstage at the show, which led many to believe that he could be back to calling the shots.

However, PWInsider noted that McMahon visited RAW to meet John Cena. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio provided a further update on the situation, stating that there's more to it than him just meeting Cena.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “He (Vince McMahon) was in Gorilla all night, so I mean, what does that tell you? He wasn’t barking orders at people or anything like that but he was in Gorilla all night”



- Dave Meltzer

(via WOR) “He (Vince McMahon) was in Gorilla all night, so I mean, what does that tell you? He wasn’t barking orders at people or anything like that but he was in Gorilla all night”- Dave Meltzer(via WOR) https://t.co/Z8aelm322E

The 16-time world champion has been very close to Vince McMahon. He returned to WWE last night to kickstart his feud with Austin Theory. The duo will lock horns at WrestleMania 39.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes