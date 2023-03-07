Vince McMahon reportedly backstage at WWE RAW tonight

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is reportedly backstage for tonight's Monday Night RAW in Boston. This is according to a number of news sources on Twitter.

Ever since retiring following a hush-money scandal last year, Vince McMahon has been completely absent from WWE television. His son-in-law, WWE Hall of Famer and company executive Triple H, took over creative duties and has been in charge of programming ever since.

In January, as rumors of WWE being sold began to surface, McMahon returned to reclaim his position as Executive Chairman of the company. WWE insisted that this was simply a move to facilitate a potential sale, and that the former WWE Champion was not returning to a creative position.

As far as his presence backstage in Boston tonight, he is mostly likely there to welcome John Cena back to WWE television in Big Match John's hometown. Cena hasn't been seen on WWE programming since the end of last year, when he teamed with Kevin Owens to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the last episode of SmackDown in 2022.

Whether or not the Genetic Jackhammer appears on camera or just hangs out in Gorilla Position backstage, we'll keep you updated here at Sportskeeda.

