Vince McMahon did more than meet John Cena on WWE RAW - Reports

Following reports of Vince McMahon being backstage on RAW, a potential update has emerged on the same courtesy of Dave Meltzer.

McMahon was seemingly present backstage on last night's WWE RAW, as per recent reports. Soon after, PWInsider suggested that McMahon visited RAW to meet John Cena.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio has shared a possible update on Vince McMahon's presence on the red brand. As per Meltzer, McMahon was in the Gorilla Position all night. Check out his full comments below:

“He was in Gorilla all night, so what does that tell you? He wasn’t barking orders at people or anything like that, but he was in Gorilla all night and I was told they tell you he’s only there to visit John Cena, that’s the story. But there’s more to it than that. He’s doing more than they’re letting on, but the person who was in control was Levesque [Triple H]."

Meltzer added:

"It’s not like he was there in charge and doing stuff, but it’s not like he was just visiting John Cena and saying hi to a few people and then left. That didn’t happen either. The truth is a little bit in the middle." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Vince McMahon was also reportedly sporting a new look

Vince McMahon's rumored presence on RAW took wrestling social media by storm last night. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported soon after that McMahon was now sporting a mustache, as told to him by a WWE talent. The unnamed superstar described the new look as "a creepy little mustache."

Later in the night, a photoshopped image featuring McMahon began making the rounds on Twitter and Reddit. Someone had edited a mustache on an old photograph of McMahon, and it quickly went viral on social media. Thankfully, it didn't take long for fans to realize that the picture was fake.

As of this moment, Triple H is still in control of creative if Meltzer's report holds any truth. One wonders if things will change in the coming weeks and if McMahon will end up assuming creative control again.

What do you think? Is Vince McMahon slowly making his way to handling the creative team once again?

