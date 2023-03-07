Latest on why Vince McMahon is backstage for WWE RAW - Reports

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon is reportedly backstage for the latest edition of WWE RAW in Boston, Massachusetts. Latest reports on why the 77-year-old is at the show have now come to the fore.

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon resigned from the company due to misconduct allegations last year but was unanimously elected as Executive Chairman of the Board in January. The 77-year-old is rumored to have returned to prepare for media rights negotiations and a potential sale of the company.

As the Road to WrestleMania takes shape, it was reported that McMahon is in Boston for tonight's edition of WWE RAW. Further details on the matter have now been revealed.

According to PWInsider, McMahon is backstage for RAW to meet John Cena. The 45-year-old is scheduled to return on tonight's edition of the red brand in his hometown.

Cena is rumored to start a feud tonight on the red brand with Austin Theory for a United States Championship match at WrestleMania 39. PWInsider's report noted that the former CEO is not there to run the show, and some talent backstage speculated that the 77-year-old may leave TD Garden before RAW starts.

It remains to be seen whether Vince McMahon may attempt to return to making booking decisions in the near future.

