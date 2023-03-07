Vince McMahon is sporting a new look, as per an unnamed WWE Superstar, who shared the scoop with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

Vince McMahon was backstage on tonight's edition of WWE RAW. As per PWInsider, the Executive Chairman visited RAW to meet former WWE Champion and his close friend, John Cena.

Now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that a WWE Superstar told him McMahon was rocking a mustache backstage on RAW. The talent described it as "a creepy little mustache" for SRS.

Vince McMahon returned to WWE earlier this year

McMahon took the wrestling world by storm when he made his surprise return to WWE in January following a brief hiatus. McMahon announced his retirement in mid-2022 amidst an investigation into a hush-money scandal.

CEO Nick Khan recently opened up about McMahon's return and clarified that his only focus was exploring a potential WWE sale:

"I think Vince is really happy with where the company is at, certainly that is what he has conveyed to me. … What he said to me, and I've certainly experienced is, 'Okay, I'm 77 now. I want to explore our strategic alternatives. Is there a sale out there? Is there a merger out there? What would make sense most for the company?'" [H/T Bleacher Report]

McMahon hasn't made many public appearances since announcing his retirement last year. He was spotted celebrating his birthday at a restaurant in NYC last year. Several top names, including John Cena and Brock Lesnar, attended the party.

A mystery woman was also seen accompanying Vince at the party. He was spotted with the mystery woman at another restaurant weeks later.

What do you think of Vince McMahon reportedly sporting a mustache now? Sound off in the comments below!

