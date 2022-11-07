[PHOTO] Vince McMahon spotted having dinner with his mystery woman

A fan recently spotted Vince McMahon with his mystery partner at a restaurant in NYC.

It has been a while since Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE. McMahon's retirement was one of the biggest news stories in wrestling in a long time and something that fans never expected.

McMahon has kept a low profile ever since retiring from WWE. The last time he was spotted publicly was at his 77th birthday party. Accompanying McMahon at the party was a mystery woman whose identity is still up in the air. Last night, a pro-wrestling fan spotted McMahon with the same woman at a lavish restaurant in NYC and managed to click a picture. Check out the photo below:

Monty AEW/WWE @tmykwoah Vince McMahon recently spotted by a fan Vince McMahon recently spotted by a fan https://t.co/8WC5wu3BpT

Vince McMahon will go down as quite possibly the most influential name in pro-wrestling history

Vincent Kennedy McMahon is regarded as the greatest promoter in the rich and storied history of pro wrestling. McMahon's accomplishments include taking over territories back in the day, WWE's big victory over WCW in the early 2000s, and WWE turning into a giant media conglomerate.

According to WWE veteran Dutch Mantell, McMahon wasn't an easy person to talk to backstage:

“I did hear that morale of the writing staff in WWE is much higher now. I guess it’s because they are not getting cussed out by Vince! And I think Triple H encourages them and is easy to talk to. You see Vince, you never know what kind of mood he’s gonna be in. He’s not going to hit anybody, but he had such a mouth, he had such a temper, and I’ve never been on the receiving end of it, but I’ve seen some guys and it’s not fun to watch," said Mantell.

Now that WWE is thriving under Triple H's creative vision, there aren't many fans who wish to see McMahon take the helm again. It's quite likely that McMahon is done with pro wrestling for good.

