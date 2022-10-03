Vince McMahon was reportedly not easy to talk to because of his "temper" backstage in WWE (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon was not an easy person to speak to backstage, according to WWE veteran Dutch Mantell.

After Triple H took charge of the creative process in WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement, multiple stars talked about working with him. The overall feeling was positive since he took the helm, with Bayley saying that Triple H taking over was "life-changing" for many of the stars in the locker room.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell talked about Triple H taking over from Vince McMahon.

He mentioned that he had heard the writing staff were happier with The Game in charge and said that previously it had been difficult for superstars and staff to talk to Vince backstage. The former chairman apparently had a temper which made it unpleasant if he was not in a good mood.

“I did hear that morale of the writing staff in WWE is much higher now. I guess it’s because they are not getting cussed out by Vince! And I think Triple H encourages them and is easy to talk to. You see Vince, you never know what kind of mood he’s gonna be in. He’s not going to hit anybody, but he had such a mouth, he had such a temper, and I’ve never been on the receiving end of it, but I’ve seen some guys and it’s not fun to watch," said Mantell. (7:44 - 8:20)

Check out the full episode below:

Ricochet also talked about Triple H taking over from Vince McMahon

Ricochet was one of many stars who was sidelined under Vince McMahon. However, with Triple H coming in, the star admitted that the transition excited everyone and while it was going to be different, everyone was motivated and the morale was up.

"It’s a crazy time of just history, It’s a crazy time to be a part of it, to be a fan of it,” Ricochet said. "I’m excited, anytime there’s change or anytime there’s something new, it’s going to be something you gotta get used to, it’s gonna be something different, of course. But I think everybody’s pretty motivated to do the best they can, the morales up, everyone’s pretty positive about everything, so I’m happy, I’m excited."

Fans have also been excited since Triple H took over from Vince McMahon. The coming months will determine the success The Game can achieve in this new position.

What are your thoughts on Triple H taking over as head of WWE creative? Sound off in the comments section below.

For any quotes taken from this article, please provide a h/t to Sportskeeda and link the SmackTalk video.

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

Poll : 0 votes