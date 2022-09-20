Current WWE Superstar is "excited" about all the changes seen during the new Triple H regime

Top WWE Superstar Ricochet recently commented on Triple H assuming creative control of the company.

In July 2022, The Game took over from Vince McMahon as head of creative and became Chief Content Officer. Following this considerable shift in power, many stars that Hunter has favored in the past, like Ricochet, have begun to be a significant part of the product.

Speaking on Power 106 Los Angeles, the former Intercontinental Champion was asked for his reaction to Hunter gaining a vast amount of Vince McMahon's power.

"It’s a crazy time of just history, It’s a crazy time to be a part of it, to be a fan of it,” Ricochet said. "I’m excited, anytime there’s change or anytime there’s something new, it’s going to be something you gotta get used to, it’s gunna be something different of course. But I think everybody’s pretty motivated to do the best they can, the morales up, everyone’s pretty positive about everything, so I’m happy, I’m excited." [4:00 to 4:40]

Since Triple H became the head of creative, it could be argued that the overall quality of both RAW and SmackDown has somewhat improved.

Ricochet on WWE and Triple H planned changed for NXT

Last week, during the one-year anniversary show of WWE's third brand, NXT 2.0, further creative changes to the company seemed imminent as the show's polarizing colorful logo was altered, resembling an era of the show that many more fans seemed to enjoy.

During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, Ricochet, who worked for Triple H in NXT from 2018 to 2019, was asked about the expected makeover of the show.

"I think, again in this business, it’s forever. It doesn’t stop. They’re just trying something new, they’re trying something different and I think it was just so sudden and so quick that people didn’t get a chance to adjust. So now I think changing again, not back to what it was but something different and something that I feel like will be better." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Before its more colorful aesthetic debut last year, NXT was seen by many as the grittier younger sibling to WWE's main roster, attracting the most hardcore wrestling fans.

What are your thoughts on NXT changing its image once more? Let us know in the comments section below.

