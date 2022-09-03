Former champion on backstage reaction since Triple h took charge of WWE

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has revealed the reaction of the locker room after Triple H took charge of the creative in WWE.

The week prior to SummerSlam, Vince McMahon announced his retirement. He was the Chairman and CEO and overlooked everything regarding creative as well.

After his departure, his daughter Stephanie McMahon, along with Nick Khan, were named the Co-CEOs. Meanwhile, Triple H became the Executive Vice President of Talent relations and also the Head of Creative.

As part of the Clash at the Castle preview show, BT Sports interviewed Bayley and other stars competing at the event. The former SmackDown Women's Champion spoke about the locker room's opinion on The Game taking control of creative.

She mentioned that everyone on the main roster, on NXT, and even released stars have been given hope.

"I think it ultimately is just giving everybody hope," Bayley said. "It's given people in NXT hope, it's given people who've been released hope and that still wanna be here, and it just kind of feels like a new relationship where it's like anything's possible and everything's fresh and new," Bayley said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Triple H has given a fresh start for WWE talent

Ever since Triple H took over creative, he has provided a fresher product on a weekly basis.

He also motivated the released superstars to re-sign with the company as well. Superstars like Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Johnny Gargano are some of the released superstars who returned to the company after Triple H overtook the creative team.

During the same BT Sports interview, Bayley mentioned that not only her but the rest of the locker room also feels that the product is refreshing and enjoyable.

"I hadn't been in the locker room for a year, so I'm asking around like, 'Hey, has it felt this good in the past year or is it just because I've been gone that I'm really happy to be here?' I've talked to people who have been in the company for 20-plus years and they're like, 'This last month has been life-changing,'" she said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Not just the talent, but fans have also enjoyed the product. In term of ratings, WWE RAW and SmackDown has been performing better than many television shows, including the season finale of the hit series Better Call Saul.

Are you enjoying WWE under the new management? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended video: Find out how Vince Russo came up with Triple H's 'The Game' gimmick

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy