"We all make mistakes," John Cena weighs in on recent Vince McMahon controversy

John Cena recently returned to WWE to set up a match against Austin Theory for WrestleMania, Cena's return came just weeks after Vince McMahon was reinstated by the company. The sexual misconduct accusations against him forced the former Chairman to step down from his position last July.

As part of a recent Q&A with APNews, Cena was asked about making his return to work for McMahon after the accusations came to light.

"No. I mean, everyone has the right to have their perspective. I have the right to have mine. When you love somebody, you take them as imperfectly perfect as they are. We all make mistakes, we all have poor decisions. Lord knows I’ve made my collection of poor choices. That doesn’t mean I’m not going to love somebody. There’s no way I can go on record and say I don’t love Vince McMahon." via APnews.

Vince McMahon stepped away from WWE several months back in 2022 and allowed Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan to be co-CEOs in his absence. This came to an end back in January when Stephanie announced that she was taking a hiatus from the company.

Austin Theory is the heavy favorite to defeat John Cena heading into WrestleMania

John Cena and Theory exchanged words last week on WWE RAW, and many fans claimed that the United States Champion was buried as part of the segment.

It appears that Cena could be seen as the dominant force heading into WrestleMania, but it will be Theory who comes out on top and retains his Championship. Current betting odds just 18 days away from the event have Theory as the heavy favorite to come out on top and pick up the biggest win of his career.

