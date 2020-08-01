On this week's edition of WWE RAW, Kairi Sane was attacked by Bayley in the backstage area, which ultimately led to Asuka coming to Kairi's aid and losing the RAW Women's title to Sasha Banks.

Kairi Sane bid goodbye to the WWE Universe soon after, and her three-year stint with WWE has finally come to an end. From Asuka's latest tweets directed towards Sane, it seems like she hasn't gotten over her friend's exit from the company. Asuka sent out a tweet yesterday, asking about Sane's whereabouts. The former NXT Women's Champion responded to Asuka and stated that her heart will always be with The Empress of Tomorrow.

Asuka responded to Kairi's words with a wholesome, yet odd tweet. She said that she will see Kairi on Monday. Check out the tweet below:

Ok👍 See you on Monday😋 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 31, 2020

Asuka and Kairi Sane were close friends in WWE

Fans are aware of the fact that Kairi won't be on WWE RAW this coming Monday, and that makes Asuka's tweet all the more sad. It seems like Asuka still hasn't accepted that Kairi is going back to Japan, and is in denial abut her departure.

Many members of the WWE Universe pointed out the same in response to Asuka's tweet. Some are hoping for this to lead to Asuka exacting revenge on Sasha Banks and Bayley for what happened on the red show this past week.

On RAW, Asuka and Sasha faced off in a RAW Women's title bout. During the match, Bayley and Sane got into a backstage brawl that forced Asuka to leave the ring in order to go help her friend. Asuka lost the match and the title via countout, as per the stipulation.

Kairi Sane and Asuka had been together for around a year at this point. The former made her main roster debut last year, and joined forces with Asuka. The duo vowed to win the Women's Tag Team titles, and finally realized their dream at Hell In A Cell, where they defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. It would be interesting to see where Asuka's character goes from here, following Kairi's departure.