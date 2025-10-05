Asuka sends message to Rhea Ripley ahead of RAW; WWE star visibly upset

A major WWE star sent a message to Rhea Ripley ahead of this week's episode of RAW, and a veteran was visibly upset. Tomorrow night's edition of the red brand will air live from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka on the September 22 edition of WWE RAW. After the match, The Empress of Tomorrow spat mist in her eyes and then, along with Kairi Sane, attacked Ripley. The Kabuki Warriors also attacked IYO SKY and The Eradicator during last week's episode of RAW.Ahead of tomorrow night's show, Asuka took to social media to send a message to Ripley, which appeared to have been shot right after last week's attack, and Kairi Sane can be seen visibly upset. You can check out the video in the Instagram post below.&quot;Rhea’s baka baka baka baka baka,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIYO SKY and Rhea Ripley are scheduled to battle The Kabuki Warriors in a Tag Team match at Crown Jewel next weekend. Stephanie Vaquer defeated SKY at Wrestlepalooza to become the Women's World Champion. Vaquer will be squaring off against Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship at the eponymous PLE later this week.Vince Russo reacts to Rhea Ripley's segment on WWE RAWWrestling legend Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Rhea Ripley's segment this past Monday night on WWE RAW.Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that Ripley was fine the week after Asuka spat the mist in her eyes. The veteran suggested that the storyline had already lost all of its credibility due to Triple H's booking.&quot;Here's how clueless they are. So, she takes the poison mist. And they're putting over the poison mist. Well, Ripley took the poison mist last week, and she seems to be totally fine. You said that. You said last week that she's gonna take the mist, she's gonna sell it like that, and she's gonna come back next week perfectly fine, no eye patch, no reddening of the eye. So, it's got zero effects on Ripley. But now we're supposed to believe again it's a poisonous risk, and IYO SKY can't see for the next two-and-a-half hours,&quot; Russo said.WWE @WWELINK🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: RHEA RIPLEY &amp;amp;amp; IYO SKY vs. THE KABUKI WARRIORS at Crown Jewel!It will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious at Crown Jewel 2025 next weekend.