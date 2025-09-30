Rhea Ripley's appearance on RAW exposed WWE's major storyline, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY taking the Poison Mist. Both stars have an ongoing rivalry with the Kabuki Warriors.

This week on RAW, Rhea tried to explain to IYO that there was no going back. She explained that the Kabuki Warriors had embraced the dark side, and SKY couldn't risk going back to them. She was interrupted by Asuka and Kairi Sane. The duo bashed Ripley and The Empress of Tomorrow sprayed IYO with the poison mist.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that the creative team booked themselves into a corner with the angle. He explained that Rhea took the mist last week but seemed to be fine during this week's RAW. The veteran writer noted that WWE wanted fans to believe that the mist could seriously impact a wrestler but Ripley looked okay. He felt that angle lost all credibility due to WWE's careless booking.

"Here's how clueless they are. So, she takes the Poison Mist. And they're putting over the Poison Mist. Well, Rhea Ripley took the Poison Mist last week, and she seems to be totally fine. You said that. You said last week that she's gonna take the mist, she's gonna sell it like that and she's gonna come back next week perfectly fine, no eye patch, no reddening of the eye. So, it's got zero effects on Rhea Ripley. But now we're supposed to believe again, it's a posionous risk and IYO SKY can't see for the next two-and-a-half hours."

IYO was visibly uncomfortable with the Poison Mist in her eye. WWE carried the angle throughout the show, paving the way for a huge matchup at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia.

