Asuka shares rare private update following recent struggle

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jun 23, 2025 21:22 GMT
The veteran has made it to the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament. [Image credits; Asuka on Instagram/ WWE.com]

Asuka shared a rare private update recently following her WWE return. The former champion missed over a year of action due to a knee injury but made her return to the ring earlier this month on RAW.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, Asuka shared her reaction to her return to action. She thanked wrestling fans for their support and noted that it meant more to her than they would ever know.

"This is just a quick video, and I really want to say this: I’m back! I finally made my return to the ring. So, thank you so much for all your support, your kind messages, and your love. It means more than I can say. It really was a great help to me. I can’t even put it into words. Thank you so much for all your messages and support," she said.
The 43-year-old added that this past year has been difficult for her, but the support from the fans kept her going.

"Well, I’d been away from the ring for almost a year, and it really wasn’t easy, and to be honest, there was some tough days, but I managed to get through it… But your voice kept me going, really. Well, everyone’s voices were there, so yeah… I guess you could say it never stopped. I guess the point is that I didn’t stop. Now, I’m here again!" she added. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the video below:

The winner of the match between Jade Cargill and Roxanne Perez tonight on WWE RAW will go on to face Asuka in the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament this Saturday at Night of Champions.

Major WWE star reacts to Asuka's return

SmackDown star Charlotte Flair sent Asuka a heartfelt message following her return to the company.

Flair was eliminated in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament and also failed to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match earlier this month. The Queen took to social media following the former Women's Tag Team Champion's return and welcomed her back to the company with a heartwarming message.

"Empress. the one and only. Welcome back woman," wrote Flair.

The winner of the Queen of the Ring tournament will earn a WWE title shot at SummerSlam 2025 in August. It will be interesting to see if Asuka can win the finals of the tournament at WWE Night of Champions this weekend.

Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA.

Edited by Robert Lentini
