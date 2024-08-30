  • home icon
Asuka takes a dig at Charlotte Flair amid their WWE absence, the latter makes an interesting claim 

By Soumik Datta
Modified Aug 30, 2024 11:52 GMT
Charlotte Flair and Asuka are former WWE Women
Charlotte Flair and Asuka are former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Asuka and Charlotte Flair are currently absent from WWE programming. The former tag team partners were involved in an exchange on Twitter/X.

On the December 8, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown, Flair suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during her match against Asuka. The injury forced The Queen out of action for several months, as she also missed WrestleMania XL.

Meanwhile, Asuka's injury was reported two days after she lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Backlash France. The injury forced The Empress of Tomorrow to withdraw from the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

On Twitter/X, the two former tag team partners were involved in an interesting exchange with Flair reminding Asuka of the time she had made her former partner tap out. The Damage CTRL member responded by tweeting a GIF of her misting The Queen.

Check out Asuka's tweet:

"It’s ok! I know you miss me," wrote Flair in response.

Check out Flair's response:

Bayley opened up about Charlotte Flair's injury

Bayley has discussed Charlotte Flair's injury, stating that she is way ahead of schedule in terms of her recovery and return.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former WWE Women's Champion claimed she knew what The Queen was going through. She also termed the latter "a freaking force". Bayley said:

"She's way ahead of schedule, it looks like, and I text her all the time like, 'I hate you! How are you already doing this? How are you already doing that?' She is gonna be a freaking force when she gets back."

The SmackDown women's division recently underwent a major change with Nia Jax dethroning Bayley to win the WWE Women's Championship. Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton is also in possession of the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase.

It would be interesting to see how WWE plans to reintroduce Charlotte Flair to the division.

Edited by Arsh Das
