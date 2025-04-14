Asuka teases new name ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Asuka recently took to social media to tease a major new name amid her absence from the Stamford-based promotion. The Empress of Tomorrow might miss WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Asuka last competed inside the squared circle at the Backlash Premium Live Event on May 4, 2024. She teamed up with Kairi Sane in a losing effort against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for the Women's Tag Team Championship. During the bout, the 43-year-old suffered an unfortunate knee injury, which sidelined her from in-ring competition indefinitely.

According to multiple reports, The Empress of Tomorrow's name had been brought up several times for WrestleMania 41, but nothing has been confirmed as of today, and her status for this year's 'Mania is uncertain.

Ad

Trending

Amid her absence from WWE TV, Asuka recently took to Instagram to share a photo of her driving a car. In her post's caption, The Empress of Tomorrow teased a major new name.

"Speed Empress 👑🚗=3," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

A popular WWE name was supposed to face Asuka in her debut match

During an interview with Pubity, current WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria revealed she was supposed to face Asuka in her debut match on RAW, but her opponent was changed to Dakota Kai after The Empress of Tomorrow suffered an injury.

"A match that got away from me would be to face Asuka. That would be pretty massive. When I was first debuting on Monday Night Raw, I’ll never forget watching Backlash in France and that’s when I discovered what my debut match would be, which was supposed to be Asuka," Valkyria said.

Ad

Asuka's Damage CTRL teammate, IYO SKY, will be in action against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair with the Women's Championship on the line at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see if The Empress of Tomorrow will show up to help her teammate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More