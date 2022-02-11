Asuka isn't thrilled with her rating in WWE 2K22

Asuka wants a rating in WWE 2K22 that represents The Empress of Tomorrow.

With WWE 2K22 releasing on March 11, the developer -- Visual Concepts -- has slowly but surely been revealing the roster and ratings of the Superstars and WWE Legends in this year's game. This morning 2K Japan had the honor of announcing the rating of the former RAW Women's Champion by giving her a 90 overall, tweeting out:

"WWE 2K22" roster & rating is now available! The Empress of Tomorrow *Crown emoji* @WWEAsuka is coming! Is the Empress Satisfied with the Rating? Book "WWE 2K22" now *Alarm clock emoji* #WWE2K22 #新たな熱狂を."

As the old saying goes, don't ask questions you don't want the answer to. The Empress of Tomorrow saw the tweet and responded with displeasure that her overall rating wasn't higher.

"I think I'm short of about 10 points ... *Expressionless face emoji*," Asuka tweeted in response.

While it's common for athletes to not be happy with their stats in video games, the WWE Universe is much more curious about when the real Asuka will return to their television screens.

On February 19, WWE will return to Saudi Arabia for the Elimination Chamber premium live event. On that show, there just so happens to be a Women's Elimination Chamber match that will decide the number one contender for Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship. Five women have been announced to the match, with one mystery spot remaining.

While it could be someone like Alexa Bliss or Ronda Rousey, there's always a possibility that the spot is ready and waiting for The Empress of Tomorrow to return from injury and return on the road to WrestleMania.

Will it happen? Or will someone else get that spot? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Asuka's WWE 2K22 rating? Do you agree that it's too low? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

