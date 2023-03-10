Asuka trolls popular WWE Superstar on social media after recent mist attack

Former RAW Women’s Champion Asuka trolled popular WWE Superstar Chelsea Green on social media following the recent mist attack.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Carmella faced the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a singles match. Despite continuous distractions from Green, Belair won the match after she hit Mella with a KOD to pick up the win.

After the bout concluded, Chelsea and Mella attacked The EST of WWE. Meanwhile, The Empress of Tomorrow rushed to the ring and hit Green with the mist, thus saving Belair. The mist was originally intended for Carmella, but she moved out of the way and Green had to pay for it.

Taking to social media, the former RAW Women's Champion mocked Green as she uploaded a photo of the latter from this week's episode of RAW after the vicious attack.

Check out The Empress of Tomorrow's Instagram post below:

Vince Russo spoke about the dangerous effects of Asuka's mist

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the dangerous effects of The Empress of Tomorrow's mist.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW this week, Russo detailed how dangerous the mist might be if it blinded Chelsea Green. He also asked them to explain what exactly is the dreaded mist and does it hurt Asuka when she holds it in her mouth?

The veteran said:

"They're actually making fun of it because Asuka spews Green. Chelsea Green literally gets droplets on her. She's blinded, she's selling and the announcers are literally calling it the dreaded blue mist. This is 2023. Somebody's got to explain to me what's in the dreaded blue mist. If the dreaded blue mist is blinding Chelsea Green, what is it doing to Asuka's mouth when she's holding it in her mouth? Is that a reasonable question? If this is acid or something, what is happening when Asuka's holding it?"

The Empress of Tomorrow will face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 premium live event.

