"This is acid or something" - Former WWE veteran questions the impact of Asuka's blue mist (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Asuka's mist attack on Chelsea Green on RAW this week.

Bianca Belair picked up an easy win over Carmella this week with the K.O.D. After the match, Mella and Chelsae Green launched a post-match beatdown on the RAW Women's Champion. This prompted Asuka to emerge and douse Green with the blue mist, in turn saving the EST of WWE.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo questioned the deadly nature of the mist. He detailed that WWE wanted fans to believe that when Asuka spat the mist on Green, it almost blinded her. The former writer raised the question that if the mist was so deadly, it would have harmed The Empress of Tomorrow when she had it in her mouth.

"They're actually making fun of it because Asuka spews Green. Chelsea Green literally gets droplets on her. She's blinded, she's selling and the announcers are literally calling it the dreaded blue mist. This is 2023. Somebody's got to explain to me what's in the dreaded blue mist. If the dreaded blue mist is blinding Chelsea Green, what is it doing to Asuka's mouth when she's holding it in her mouth? Is that a reasonable question? If this is acid or something, what is happening when Asuka's holding it?" [28:38 - 29:33]

Chelsea Green took out her frustrations on WWE

After being sprayed with the mist on RAW, Chelsea Green was helped to the back by Carmella.

However, Green had some demands from the company and seemingly addressed them in a tweet. The star mentioned that she would be sending all the bills to them.

The returning star also called out WWE Official Adam Pearce, asking him to ensure that the reimbursements were completed immediately.

